Condemnable, India distorting Kashmir struggle: APHC

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has ridiculed the statement of a senior Indian army officer, Lt General Subrata Saha, wherein he has said that freedom struggle in Kashmir is shifting from Azadi to the radicalization.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said after committing the heinous crimes against the unarmed oppressed people, Indian establishment especially its army tries to malign Kashmiris’ struggle in the name of religion and radicalization.

“We are not extremists or war-mongers and we have been living in religious harmony for decades. We are not like the fanatic people who proudly say that if law didn’t restrict, we could have slaughtered thousands of Muslims. We are not the people who in the name of religion brazenly ask Muslims to slaughter their own kids on the Eid Festival,” he added. The spokesman said like the politicians of Hindutva Parcharacks (preechers), other Indian institutions are voicing in the same tune and when its seven hundred thousand troops failed to contain the echo of freedom in occupied Kashmi.—KMS