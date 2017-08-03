Concordia Colleges signs MoU with ICAP

Lahore

Concordia Colleges–a project of Beaconhouse group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP). The MoU was signed by Mr. Nooruddin Ahmed, Director Developments – Beaconhouse Group and Nadeem Yousuf Adil, the President ICAP at the Head Office of Beaconhouse Group. As a result of this collaboration, the Concordia Colleges will provide specially designed and structured tuition facilities to the CA students, especially, belonging to the less privileged areas. Concordia Colleges, having operations in various cities of Pakistan, is already providing higher education and setting new standards in provision of quality education. The President ICAP, Nadeem Yousuf Adil while expressing his views stated that Institute is striving for quality intake of students into the folds of the CA profession.—PR