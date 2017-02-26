Concerns raised over Pakhtuns’ alleged harassment

Zubair Qureshi

Awami Workers Party (AWP) has expressed its concerns over the alleged harassment and large-scale arrests of Pakhtuns and other nationalities living in Punjab and Sindh. The party has asked the Punjab and Sindh governments not to take anyone into custody without evidence.

The massive crackdown on labourers, pushcart owners and common people belonging to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan as well as poor migrants from Afghanistan is tantamount to racial discrimination and violation of basic human rights,” AWP president Fanoos Gujjar and secretary general Akhtar Hussain said in a joint statement.

“The Punjab and Sindh governments instead of taking action against the sectarian banned outfits and madressahs, which are the nurseries of terrorists, have launched a witch hunt against poor working class Pakhtuns after the explosions in Lahore and Sehwan,” the two leaders said.