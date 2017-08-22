Concern raised over deployment of more troops in IoK

Indian rulers using Kashmir as public bluff card

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed deep concern over the deployment of more Indian forces’ personnel in the territory, saying that more than seven hundred thousand troops are already engaged in carrying out massacres of Kashmiri people to suppress their freedom struggle.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India and its stooges were in no mood to stop the genocide in the territory. The APHC held pro-India local political parties responsible for prevailing situation in Kashmir. It said that these political parties were trying to mislead the international community by portraying resistance movement as a law and order problem.

The ailing APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gillani, in a videographed address said that India needed to keep its promise of giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination to choose their future. He emphasized that India claimed to be the largest democracy in the world but it was not following its democratic norms in Kashmir.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar, today, said that Indian rulers were using Kashmir card to bluff Indian public opinion. He said that these rulers were using their agencies like National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate as tools to achieve their political goals in the occupied territory.

Thousands of people participated in funeral prayers of an eleven class student, Gowhar Ahmad Dar, in Shopian, today. The bullet-riddled body of the youth was found in an orchard in Batyari Mohalla in the district, yesterday. The locals said that the Indian agencies were involved in the killing of the student. Hurriyat leaders Zafar Akbar Butt, Javed Ahmad Mir and Mukhtar Ahmad Waza visited martyrs’ families in Islamabad and Chadoora areas.

The illegally detained Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Umar Adil Dar was shifted to Central Jail, Srinagar, from Nowgam Police Station, today. He was arrested on August 14 from his residence in Srinagar.

Indian police arrested three Kashmiri students for not standing up when the Indian national anthem was played in a cinema hall at Hyderabad in Telangana. An FIR has been registered against the students.

The APHC AJK chapter at a seminar in Islamabad, today, remembered prominent martyred Hurriyat leader, Sheikh Abdul Aziz, for his services to the Kashmir cause. The speakers on the occasion condemned the Indian attempts aimed at abrogating Article 35A, raids on residences of Hurriyat leaders and unrelenting bloodshed in occupied Kashmir. Those who addressed the event included Member of UK Parliament Ms Yasmin Qureshi, Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, Nafees Zakriya and Raja Najabat.—KMS