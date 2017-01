Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has expressed serious concern over the continued house arrest of its Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah.

The DFP General Secretary, Maulana Abdullah Tari, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Shabbir Ahmed Shah was again not allowed to offer Juma prayers.

He criticized the authorities over Shabbir Ahmad Shah’s continued house arrest, saying that the democracy in Kashmir was nothing but a farce.—KMS