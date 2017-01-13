Concern over Kathua situation, detainees’ plight

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) leader and the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Chairman, Nayeem Ahmad Khan has expressed grave concern over the recent attacks on Muslims in Kathua at the behest of Hindu extremist forces like RSS.

Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Muslims in Jammu region are being attacked and assaulted every now and then and the purpose of such attacks is to terrorize the Muslim community in the region.

The government and its administration must understand that these kind of attacks on Muslims, if continue, will have serious repercussions across the territory.”

Meanwhile, illegally detained Hurriyet leaders, Masarrat Aalam Butt and Farooq Ahmad Tauheedi in their separate statements issued in Srinagar said that the authorities were harassing the people of Kashmir especially the youth by one way or the other.

They said that false cases were registered against the innocent youth.

Masarrat Aalam Butt and Farooq Ahmad Tauheedi appealed to the world community to take notice of the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory and help settle the lingering Kashmir dispute so that permanent peace could be established in the region.—KMS