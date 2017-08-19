Concern expressed over detainees’ plight

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, Zafar Akbar Butt and Javaid Ahmad Mir, have expressed concern over the plight of political detainees and demanded their immediate release.

Zafar Akbar Butt and Javaid Ahmad Mir in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said the Kashmiri political prisoners were being subjected to inhuman treatment and medical and basic facilities were being denied to them.

They castigated the puppet authorities for their callous approach and said that elderly and ailing prisoners were not provided with specific treatment and as a result their condition was deteriorating with every passing day. They appealed to the world community and international human rights organisations to take notice of the detainees’ plight and help in their immediate release.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement leaders including Maulana Mushtaq, Maulana Rashid, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Mufti Mudasir and Adnan Salfi addressed public gatherings in Kulgam, Pulwama, Budgam and Srinagar. The leaders also visited the families of the martyred youth and expressed solidarity with them. On the other hand, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, in a statement in Srinagar condemned the atrocities of Indian police on political activists and leaders languishing in different jails.—KMS