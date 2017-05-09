Concern expressed over continued detention of Khan Sopori

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of veteran Hurriyet leader, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and seal of his house by the authorities.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Khan Sopori is 75 years old and is suffering from different diseases. He said that the authorities had sealed his house which was unjust.

The spokesman appealed to the world community and international human rights organisations to take notice of Indian atrocities in the occupied territory and put pressure on it to release all illegally detained Hurriyet leaders and activists.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, Zamruda Habib and the spokesman of Muslim Jammu and Kashmir in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the women by forces in Sopora and described it the worst kind of human rights violation. They said that the authorities were even not spared the women which had exposed the real face of so-called big democracy of India.—KMS