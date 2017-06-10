Concern over continued house arrest of Shabbir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) on Friday expressed concern over the continued house arrest of its Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, saying the puppet authorities have crossed all limits of oppression in the territory.

The DFP General Secretary, Maulana Abdullah Tari, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, since release from jail in 2011, Shabbir Shah has spent three years and 8 months in detention and has been barred from offering 249 Friday and 12 Eid prayers. He said Shabbir Shah has spent 31 years of his life in jails and the authorities are resorting to political vengeance.

His residence has been converted into a sub jail, he added.

Criticising the authorities, Maulana Tari said such undemocratic acts have puncture the balloon of the so-called ‘battle of ideas’.

He said through such actions, the puppet administration has validated our point that there is no such thing as freedom of religion in the territory.

“The so-called champions of democracy should answer whether the basic rights of freedom of speech and expression are confined to ruling class only. The reality is that the ruling class lacks courage to fight us in a political way, so they resort to undemocratic means of suppression,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DFP General Secretary expressed serious concern over the inhuman attitude of authorities against the political detainees and said that they were subjected to the worst kind of treatment in jails. He also resented the shifting of several prisoners to jails outside the territory.—KMS