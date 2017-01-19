COMSATS urged to impart education to children of labourers

Staff Reporter

Rector COMSATS with the representative of COMSATS called on Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Raja Ashfaq Sarwar and discussed various issues.

The Minister directed the COMSATS authorities to play their diligent role in the provision of education to the children of labourers and everyone should wholly participate in this noble cause. He directed to ensure 30 percent quota of the labourers in the COMSATS at any cost. This is the right of deserving students whosoever comes on merit. No lethargy will be tolerated in this regard. Moreover, the Minister also appreciated their efforts for their constructive role in the dispensation of professional education to the children of labourers.

The Provincial Minister also presided over a meeting on brick kilns and met the representatives of brick kiln union. He listened to their problems in detail and issued instructions in this regard to resolve it. The brick kiln representative showed their full confidence in the government and told them they will be always there to support the noble cause of labour-friendly policy of the Punjab government.

Later on Punjab Workers Welfare Board gave a detailed briefing on the under-construction projects. Provincial Minister directed to complete the aforesaid project in the specified time.