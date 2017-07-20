COMSATS conducts information seminar

Staff Reporter

An Information Seminar was organized today by the Department of Economics at the COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Islamabad Campus for prospective students of Fall 2017 Semester. Dr. Aneel Salman from the Dept. of Economics conducted the Seminar and shared his thoughts about future of Economics education in the country. He also provided valuable information about scholarships and financial assistance opportunities available at the department.

Prospective students of BS and MS degree program attended the seminar along with their parents and showed great enthusiasm & interest in seeking admissions in CIIT. At this occasion, a senior faculty member from the department, Dr. Iftikhar Husnain, answered the queries related to admission and scholarships process.