Our computers stolen by police, CBI tells court

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has directed the puppet administration to investigate allegations made by Central Bureau of India (CBI) that its computers were stolen by the local police, last year.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice M K Hanjura directed Additional Advocate General B A Dar to investigate the allegations.

Though the alleged theft took place last year, but it was brought to the notice of the court on Monday. According to the CBI’s counsel, the theft had hampered the investigation.—KMS