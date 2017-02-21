Computerized arms licence centre inaugurated

Swabi

The first-ever Computerized Arm License Centre of the province was inaugurated here Tuesday with an aim to eradicate the menace of illegal arm license in the society.

Provincial Senior Minister for Information Technology Shahram Khan Tarakai formally inaugurated the centre by unveiling the plaque. The centre has been set up under the “Computerization of Arms Licenses” Project of Information Technology Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similar Computerized Arms License Centre have also been established in twelve other districts of the province including, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Malakand, Swat, Buner, DI Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Haripur, Abbottabad and Karak, which would be inaugurated soon, he added.

The Project aims at automating the entire process of manual issuance of arms licenses throughout the province, he said adding citizens visiting the centres for obtaining computerized arm licenses will be facilitated through one window operation for all transactions including payment, token payment, c-payment counter, finger print, photographs, data entry and biometric record keeping etc. —APP