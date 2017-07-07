Computer labs to be established in 119 govt girls’ schools in capital territory: Anusha

Staff Reporter

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman Thursday said ICT is the lever of economic progress and we are using this lever to empower the girls from the marginalized sections of society. While addressing the ceremony where a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Universal Service Fund (USF) MOITT and the Federal Directorate of Education (CADD), for phase II of the project for establishment of computer labs in 119 Government girls’ school in Islamabad Capital Territory Minister said, this project will facilitate young girls in becoming entrepreneurs, contributors to the knowledge.

CEO-USF Haaris Chaudhary signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Director General of Federal Directorate of Education.

Through Phase II of this project, state of the art ICT facilitates and trained human resources will be proposed to 119 girls’ school of Islamabad Capital territory. As per the project details 119 teachers will be hired to train 85,581 students. This project is being run in collaboration with Microsoft, which later will impart computer technical training skills including coding and clou computing etc to students. It aim to benefits the girls at these schools by frosting digital coding skills and building early stage aptitude for ICT related careers.

The project is expected to empower these girls by equipping them with modern IT knowledge and opening the door for IT sector to them.

This will also facilitate these young girls in becoming entrepreneurs, contributors to the knowledge-based economy, and the future builders of the nation. Earlier on, through phase 1 of the project, computer labs are being established in 107 schools in Islamabad Capital territory. Anusha said that the project will improve the lives of many young girls by equipping them with ICT skills, through this initiative we aim to help girls student by making them computer literate and bringing them at par with students elsewhere in the world.

This programme for girls will also help to reduce the gender disparity, she added. Minister of state for CADD Tariq Fazal Chaudhary also attended the ceremony and thanked all the stake holders for their commitment to this project and said that the project will help in bridging the IT and education gap between the urban and rural areas of the country. Senior officials of ministry of IT and Telecom, CADD, FDE and USF also attended the ceremony.