Comprehensive plan underway to introduce reforms in every sector: Murad

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government has embarked upon a comprehensive plan to introduce reforms in every sector to make Sindh prosperous and a hub of investment.

He said this while chairing a luncheon meeting with World Bank (WB) team led by its Country Director Pachamuthu Illangovan here at the Chief Minister House, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The chief minister was assisted by provincial ministers including Sohail Anwar Siyal, Jam Mehtab Dahar, Syed Nasir Shah, Special Assistant Shahid Thahim, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, provincial secretaries, chairmen of Board of Investment and Sindh Board of revenue and other officers concerned.

The World Bank country chief gave a presentation on Sindh Growth Strategy with the objectives to improve investment climate, rural service delivery, connectivity to markets and to strengthen government credibility. Talking about ‘Improve Investment Climate, Mr Illangovan said that it could be achieved through reforms, regulations and launching e-government system. He also suggested stimulation urban land markets through better regional planning and land regulations.

The WB country director suggested improvement in rural service delivery through Public Private Partnership (PPP). You (the government) would have to strengthen government capacity for service delivery oversight and to reduce gaps in health and education outcomes for women,’ he said.

In the meeting, the chief minister discussed ‘programme for results (PR) with proposed interventions and expected results with the World Bank team.

CM Murad discussed interventions including automation of all business licenses, strengthening contract enforcement process, leverage to private sector to upgrade, develop and manage well-serviced industrial estates and zones, establishment of combined effluent treatment plant on PPP mode and reinforcement of Sindh Board of Investment for targeted and strategic investment promotion.

It was also agreed in the meeting that there was a need of digital and transport connectivity.

Therefore, it was decided to develop and implement a comprehensive roadmap for provincial e-governance system for efficient service delivery.