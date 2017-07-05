Comprehensive framework of art, culture policy prepared: Minister

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman on Tuesday said the Provincial Information & Culture Department had prepared a comprehensive framework of Art and Culture Policy. Addressing a briefing session held to review art and culture policy framework at Committee Room of Alhamra Arts Council, here, he said the purpose of the cultural policy was to promote cultural heritage as well as project rich asset of the country before the world.

It was also hoped that the policy would keep the youth fully informed about various features and facets of culture besides helping to project their talents so that social norms of equality, peace and harmony and peaceful co-existence were fully projected in the society. The meeting was told that art & culture policy framework had been divided into five parts. Sufficient resources would be provided to promote institutional mechanism of art and culture.

He said a peaceful environment of social tolerance would be promoted through cultural activities, promotion of education and media projection besides splendid traditions of cultural heritage and art & culture would be promoted.

Secretary Information & Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar, Chairman Board of Governors of Alhamra Arts Council Abdul Malick, Press Secretary to CM Shoaib Bin Aziz, Additional Secretary Information & Culture Shahid Iqbal, Director Arts Council Capt (retd) Atta Muhammad and other officers attended the meeting.