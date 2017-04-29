Comprehensive approach adopted for timely completion of roads

Staff Reporter

Karachi administration, in close coordination with all concerned department has adopted a comprehensive approach for timely completion of different road development projects in the metropolis, said Karachi Commissioner Ejaz Ahmad Khan here Friday.

Talking to a 37 member team of trainee officers from National Institute of Management (NIM- Quetta), currently on a study tour of Sindh, he said several road development projects are presently underway in Karachi. Most prominent, he said are reconstruction of Karachi University Road and expansion of Shahrah e Faisal.

“Work is underway on round the clock basis to expedite its pace without any quality compromise and end inconvenience faced by citizens,” he said.

Karachi Commissioner said as per directives of Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, alternative road arrangements have been made for motorists and commuters, however, being a huge city with ever growing traffic pressure they have to face difficulty during rush hours.

“Citizens of Karachi will be the ultimate beneficiaries of these projects,” he said reiterating that problems being currently faced by them were temporary.

The NIM team led by its Director General, Khawaja Owais Adil included under training officers belonging to Gilgit, Peshawar, Quetta and parts of the country. Additional Commissioner – Karachi, Farhan Ghani and Assistant Commissioner (Gen) Shazaib Shaikh were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner Karachi giving a detailed briefing to the team said government was also paying all attention to solve wide range of problems as removal of encroachment, water shortage, inadequate and inefficient sewage system.