Composite balanced development strategy adopted for urban, rural areas: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif presided over a high level meeting here Saturday which reviewed progress on different ongoing development projects for the welfare of the people.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said that government considers the welfare and well being of people its prime objective, and added that public welfare is pivot of the government. The development in education, healthcare, provision of clean drinking water and other social sectors is our priorities. Composite strategy has been adopted for the balanced development of urban and rural areas and our every step is taken for the welfare of the impecunious strata and provision of basic amenities to them.

He said that the pace of development, with which the schemes of public welfare are being completed, is unprecedented. The transparency and high- standard is ensured in the development projects. He said that resources are trust of the nation and people can benefit from these projects with their correct and accurate use.

The Chief Minister directed to complete schemes of the current financial year by June 30, and said that he is personally monitoring progress on mega projects relating to welfare of people of southern Punjab. He said that latest infrastructure is very much important for rapid development and the Punjab government has spread a network of infrastructural development projects.

The Punjab government has provided more resources for development and prosperity of southern Punjab as compare to its population, as mega projects worth billions of rupees have been completed there. He said that, on one hand, Multan Metro Bus Service has given new identity to the city of Multan, and on the other hand, it has provided high-quality transport facility to the people of southern Punjab.

He said that additional funds, to the tune of billions of rupees, are being given for the development of southern Punjab. The Punjab government has provided resources to the less-developed areas and development of these deprived areas is being done on priority basis.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed about the pace of work on the projects relating to public welfare and prosperity in the province. Provincial Minister for Planning & Development Malik Nadeem Kamran, MNA Hamza Shahbaz , Senator Saood Majeed, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development, former MPA Sami Ullah Khan and concerned officials attended the meeting.