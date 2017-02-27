Complex tax system hampering growth

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The United Business Group (UBG) of FPCCI on Sunday asked the FBR not to harass the business community but find new taxpayers to increase revenue.

FBR should motivate staff, introduce latest technology, plug loopholes and find new taxpayers to end country’s dependence on foreign loans, said Naseem-ur-Rehman, Zonal Chairman UBG.

He said that FBR has initiated raids across the country which has terrified the business community that deserve to work with peace of mind.

He asked the Chairman FBR to plug loopholes causing tax evasion and other irregularities and employ latest technology to enhance collections without hurting existing taxpayers.

He said that misuse of authority can be stopped by revisiting certain laws, rules, and regulation to document economy and increase tax base to boost the volume of revenue.

Internationally agreed practices should be adopted so that no one get impression of repressive tax regime, he demanded.

Naseem-ur-Rehman drew attention of Chairman FBR to the incidents of highhandedness of field staff which is widening gulf between tax collectors and taxpayers. FBR should be brought at par with the tax authorities of the developed countries without which country cannot climb ladder of success.

We have a complex tax system which lacks transparency while some laws continue to obstruct the growth of tax broadening while the rate of sales tax is 4.5 percent higher than the average in Asia, he said.