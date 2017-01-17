Complex handed over to FJWU

Constructed with financial support of USAID

Rawalpindi

The keys of newly constructed complex for Education Department of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) were handed over to Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir by representatives of the consultant here on Monday.

The project has been completed with the extensive support and cooperation of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

While addressing on the occasion, the VC emphasizing the need of such buildings for better education appreciated the work done by the Consultant and Contractor, specifically with the contribution of USAID and P&D.

She thanked the USAID for providing such an excellent complex for the students and also advised the students and faculty to make maximum use of it.

The Project Director, Ghulam Mujtaba also highlighted efforts of USAID regarding the newly constructed complex.—APP