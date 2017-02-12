Completion of projects under CPEC to open new vistas of opportunities

Govt vigorously working on infrastructure projects

Lahore

National Highway Authority (NHA) General Manager (design) Asim Amin Sunday said that the PML-N government was vigorously working on infrastructure projects worth billions of rupees.

Talking to APP here, Asim said that all provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir were being connected through a network of high-quality roads and highways to accelerate socio-economic development in the country.

He said that completion of the major part of M-4, Faisalabad-Multan Motorway was another milestone in upgrading and decongesting country’s overburdened infrastructure.

Amin said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the NHA was developing infrastructure projects through private sector on Build Own Operate (BOO) and Build Operate Transfer (BOT) basis.

A number of road connectivity projects have also been launched to reap maximum economic and social benefits. 136 km Karachi-Hyderabad motorway with 16 exits was being constructed with Rs24 billion, he added.

He said Sialkot-Lahore Motorway Project will change the fate of Gujranwala-Lahore and adjacent region. Work on Karachi-Hyderabad motorway and Khanewal-Lahore motorway would be completed soon, he said.

Asim said that the projects under China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) comprise modern highway and railway transportation system.

To a question he said that more than 5000 Km of rural roads have been constructed and revamped on modern lines with a cost of Rs 51 billion.

“Completion of under-construction motorways and highways including the CPEC projects would open new vistas of opportunities for the people of the region,” he added.

The PML-N government has also started large scale infrastructure development projects to boost economy and to ensure provision of basic facilities at the grass-root level, he said.—APP