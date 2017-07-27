Completion of Lyari Expressway delayed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Highway Authority (NHA) chairman informed the Senate Standing Committee on Communications on Wednesday that it will not be possible to complete and inaugurate the Lyari Expressway, in Karachi, on August 14

NHA Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar apprised the NA body that the land required to complete the expressway was granted late, which delayed the progress of the project. However, he said that Karachi-Hyderabad motorway along with Ratodero-Kuzdar motorway and Manghopir interchange will be inaugurated soon.

NA Committee Chairman Muzzamil Qureshi told Tarar that the project will not be considered complete until a service road is built. “If inauguration of Lyari Expressway takes place before the construction of a service road, the committee will hold a protest,” he said. The NHA chairman also announced the construction of Sukhar-Hyderabad motorway and said that work on the project is likely to start in three months time. Tarrar added that Indus Highway and Jamshoro-Sehwan road will be turned into a two-way road.

He assured the committee that most ongoing development projects across the country will be completed by September. In April, Federal Minister for Com­mun­ication and Parlia­mentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmad had assured the media that both tracks of Lyari Expressway will be made functional by August 14.