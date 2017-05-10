Completion of CPEC to usher in new era of development

Our Correspondent

Karachi

The completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will usher in new era of a faster economic development.

This was stated by the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, here on Tuesday.

He was addressing a seminar titled “ Vision 2025” held under the auspices of the Pak-Korea Business Council.

Zubair said that under the game-changer CPEC, a network of roads would be laid. Modern highways, airports and seaports would be constructed which would pave the way for faster economic development.

He was of the view that CPEC was a project from which all the region could also be benefited.

Governor Sindh said that Pakistan was pursuing the mission of peace and prosperity in the region and wanted friendly ties with neighbouring countries like China.

He also spoke of the deep friendly ties between Pakistan and China.

Zubair said that under the CPCE, China would invest 62 billion dollars and out of which, 34 billion dollars would be for the energy projects.

He was of the view that uner CPEC, the province would benefit the most and the two sea ports of the metropolis- KPT and Port Qasim, would be more active economically.

More job opportunities would be created and poverty would be overcome, he added.

The Governor said that with the completion of CPEC, Pakistan would become prosperous and the country would carve out an important place for itself on the international scene.

He stated that the fruits of progress and development would also reach the commonman.

Zubair said that there was a great deal of positive impact of the economic policies of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that completion of energy projects under CPEC would also accelerate the pace of industrial development.

The Consul General of China in Karachi, Wang YU, also shed light on the CPEC project. High Commissioner of Canada, Perry Calderwood, industrialists and businessmen were also present on the occasion