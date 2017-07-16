Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has assured that the Pak Army will ensure the completion of CPEC Project and will leave no stone unturned. All the institutions must cooperate and come together for this purpose. Our enemies are trying their best to stop the progress on this project. We will successfully complete this grand project in time. The situation of Law and order has improved in Karachi and Balochistan. We will make our country free of vices of terrorism and extremism. The entire nation stands united against the terrorists. CPEC is vital for the economic development. The project will create employment opportunities and skilled labour. We endorse the Army Chiefs views and hope the nation would not allow anyone to derail this vital project which is the second only after nuclear programme.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

