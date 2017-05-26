Completion of CPEC early harvest project would lead to sustainable dev in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A number of early harvest projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), completing this year, would open up the way for sustainable economic growth and development of Pakistan.

This was stated by Hassaan Daud, Project Director, China Pakistan Economic Corridor, while speaking at a seminar on “CPEC Threats and Opportunities” at National Management Institute, Karachi on Wednesday.

Leading political figures, known economists and academia participated in the seminar, a statement received here said.

Project Director CPEC said that a number of projects in energy and transport infrastructure sectors were expected to be completed in the year 2017-18.

“CPEC energy projects would add around 6000MW electricity in the early harvest phase, thus would remove a main bottleneck from Pakistan’s economy” he said.

He further added that transport infrastructure projects would develop remote areas of the country, bringing them at par with other developed centers.

Completion of western route, in early harvest phase, would connect Gwadar to Khunjrab, opening up lesser developed areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, he added.

He said that Pakistan and China were entering into the phase of Industrial Cooperation, whereas 9 special economic zones would be established.

Pakistan’s Board of Investment was finalizing the plan and package for developing these zones to ensure maximum investment, he added.

He further informed that Chinese experts team iwas expected to arrive this month to provide guidelines on development of special economic zones.

While answering questions, Hassan Daud said that CPEC will not result any adverse impact on local culture or our way of life.

The convergence of different cultures under CPEC would help in bringing harmony and promoting exchanges of good values among the people of Asia It will support in sharing best experiences, ensuring capacity enhancement thus resulting in sustainable economic growth.

He further said that CPEC had brought national consensus and all the provincial government were working hard to accrue maximum benefits of this multi-billion dollar project.

He rejected the reports that government was introducing free visa policy for Chinese citizen.

“No such proposal is under discussion”, he emphasized.

Regarding Gwadar projects, he mentioned that this year would witness speedy implementation of Gwadar Eastbay Expressway, Airport and City Master Plan projects.

He further said that Belt and Road Initiative would bring enormous opportunities for Pakistan, highlighted as a country which has most projects under implementation.