Complete shutdown observed in north Kashmir

Martyrs’ sacrifices a milestone in freedom struggle

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Baramulla, Sopore and Hajin areas of North Kashmir, on Sunday, to mourn the killing of three youth by Indian troops in Sopore.

The troops had killed Javed Ahmad Dar, Aabid Hamid Mir and Danish Showkat Dar during a cordon and search operation in Amargarh area of Sopore, yesterday. All shops and other business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the roads in Baramulla, Sopore and Hajin areas.

Mobile and internet services remained suspended in Bandipora and Shopian districts, today. These services were suspended after the killing of the youth in Sopore on Saturday.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar paid tributes to the martyred youth and said that these brave-hearts were laying their precious lives for better future of the Kashmiri people. The APHC said the martyrs serve as beacon lights and inspiration for the ongoing freedom movement and their sacrifices mark as a milestone in Kashmir’s struggle for right to self-determination. The statement said that as head of Unified Command of Indian army in IOK, puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti shared responsibility for unending bloodshed in the territory. The APHC appealed to all sections of the society, including intellectuals, writers, lawyers, social activists, traders, religious clerics, students and journalists to raise their voice against New Delhi’s aggressive and haughty approach towards the Kashmiris.

The Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum in a statement condemned the firing by Indian troops on protesters in Bandipura and the imposition of curfew and other restrictions in Baramulla and other parts of the territory.

Meanwhile, Indian army and police launched a search operation in Saraibala area of Srinagar, today. Scores of armed forces’ personnel barged into the houses of the area early in the morning and thrashed the inmates.

A Central Reserve Police Force man was injured in an attack on a patrol party at Nawgam in the outskirts of Srinagar.

On the other hand, media reports said that India’s Enforcement Directorate arrested Muhammad Aslam Wani, an aide to senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah, in Srinagar, today.—KMS