Complete shutdown in IOK against youth killings

Another youth succumbs to bullet injuries

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed, Wednesday against the killing of three youth by Indian troops in Pulwama yesterday. Call for the strike was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The authorities had imposed curfew and other restrictions in Khanyar, Maharaj Gunj, Safakadal, Rainawari, Kralkhud, Nowhatta and Maisuma areas of Srinagar to prevent people from coming to the streets.

The strike crippled normal life across the Kashmir valley and Banihal area of Jammu region with all shops, business establishments and fuel stations remaining closed. All educational institutions were shut, while internet services were down across the valley. Public transport was off the roads while all trains run between Srinagar and Banihal in Jammu region remained suspended for the fourth day, today. Funeral prayers in absentia were held at many places including Maisuma and Pantha Chowk areas of Srinagar for the martyred youth. Thousands of mourners attended the funerals. Resistance leaders in their statements protested against the continued raids, torture and arrest of youth and the frequent crackdown and search operations launched by the troops in the territory.

Meanwhile, another youth, Aqeel Ahmad Butt who had sustained serious bullet injuries in the firing by Indian troops on protesters in Pulwama, yesterday, succumbed at a hospital in Srinagar, today. The killing led to clashes in Gabarpora, the hometown of Aqeel Ahmad Butt, immediately after his funeral prayers were held. People, mostly youth, hurled rocks at forces deployed outside the army camp in the area. A teenage boy, Umar Fayaz, lost his both eyes to the pellets fired by the troops on protesters at Gooru in Pulwama.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian authorities were kidnapping Hurriyat leaders and lodging them at unknown locations in New Delhi.

He termed the action as a sheer political vendetta. The APHC chairman denounced the authorities for showing reluctance to disclose the whereabouts of the ailing Hurriyat leaders, Peer Saifullah and Shahid-ul-Islam.

The UK-based Kashmiri organizations in a joint statement expressed concern over the continued detention of APHC General Secretary Shabbir Ahmad Shah.

On the other hand, a short film, written and directed by a young Kashmiri boy, Wasif Jeelani, is set for screening at an international film festival in Spain. Wasif Jeelani said that the film ‘Tears of The Autumn’ was an attempt to present a perspective on enforced disappearances in Kashmir.—KMS