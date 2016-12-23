Complete shutdown against IHK domiciling

Malik, Er Rasheed arrested

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed Friday to protest against the puppet authorities’ move of issuing domicile certificates to West Pakistan Hindu Refugees in Jammu.

Call for the shutdown was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, and Hurriyet leaders, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. They said that the move was aimed at changing the demographic composition of the occupied territory.

All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road.

Meanwhile, the puppet authorities continued to place the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and other Hurriyet leaders including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Javed Ahmed Mir and Fehmida Sofi under house arrest or in custody to prevent them from leading demonstrations against the move. They were not even allowed to offer Juma prayers.

Malik arrested: Indian police arrested the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Friday after he tried to stage a protest against the puppet authorities’ move of issuing domicile certificates to West Pakistan Hindu refugees.

Witnesses told mediapersons that the police took Yasin Malik into custody when he tried to march towards the city centre Lal Chowk along with his supporters after offering Juma prayers in the mosque of Dastgeer Sahib (RA) in Sara-e-Bala area of Srinagar.

On the other hand, on the call of the resistance leadership, complete shutdown was observed, today, to protest against the issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris.—KMS