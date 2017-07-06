Complete ban on lifting of Reti, Bejri from Malir River

City Reporter

Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon was informed on Wednesday by the police authorities in a meeting that there was a complete ban on the lifting of Reti, Bajri from Malir River.

This was told to the CS Sindh in a high level meeting regarding issues of water supply, sanitation, environmental pollution, and lifting of Reti, Bajri from Malir River. It was decided in the meeting that Anti-Encroachment Force would immediately proceed to get the illegally occupied lands from the grabbers.

Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Hashim Raza Zaidi apprised the meeting that work on Treatment Plants Activation is in process.

Secretary Environment Baqa Ullah Unnar assured that Regional Offices in 10 districts of SEPA (Sindh Environmental Protection Agency), are being established, while Environmental Lab in Karachi has been reactivated, as well in Hyderabad and Sukkur are in progress.

The CS Sindh has categorically noted that no compromise will be made on negligence of from duty and called upon the employee of the Sindh Government to perform duty devotedly and efficiently.