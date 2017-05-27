Complain against fraud calls

In our country, phishing through phone calls and messages considered as one common pastime activity. Some people take this activity as fun, but they do not know that it is a crime and also against moral ethics. Many people of our society do not complain about these activities. However, if you will not complain about such measures, it will be remain regularly.

Therefore, it is very important to complain such accidents, so the concerned authorities take action against them. Now many laws have been made that provide protection against such cases. Thanks to Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as it provides us many facilitates to minimize these issues, as just one call and message can help us to lodge a complaint against these people.

HADIA AZIZ

Islamabad

