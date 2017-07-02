Company recorded net loss of Rs6,115m

Annual general meeting of SSGC held

Karachi

The 62nd Annual General Meeting of Sui Southern Gas Company was held in a local hotel. The primary business of the AGM was to receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2016 together with the Directors and Auditors’ Report thereon.

The meeting, attended by a large number of SSGC’s shareholders, was chaired by Director Sardar Rizwan Kehar, a senior member of SSGC’s Board of Directors. Other Directors who represented the Company included, Nawabzada Riaz Nosherwani, Abdul Ghufran and Qazi Mohammad Saleem Siddiqui. The SSGC’s management team was led by Amin Rajput, Acting Managing Director and included Muhammad Wasim Deputy Managing Director(Operations), Imran Farookhi Deputy Managing Director(Corporate Services), Fasihuddin Fawad Acting Chief Financial Officer and Senior Management of the Company. The Directors opened the floor to a number of shareholders for discussing the financial statements for the FY 2015-16.

As per the financial statements, during 2015-16, the Company recorded a net loss after tax of Rs. 6,115 million after incorporating major disallowances and financial costs due to outstanding debts. In view of the Company’s losses, the payment of dividend was not recommended.

The Company’s 62nd Annual Report dilated on the 42 inch dia, Transmission Pipeline Project through which SSGC is transmitting 600 mmcfd RLNG from Karachi to consumption nodes up north. —PR