Community based strategy can contain polio threat in conflict hit areas

Staff Reporter

The threat of polio in high risk areas of Pakistan can be reduced through a package of community-based strategies integrating maternal child health services and routine immunizations.

According to a research conducted by health experts from the Aga Khan University in partnership with the Peshawar Medical College, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Centre for Global Child Health at the Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto – series of interventions introduced in 387 sites of Bajaur, Karachi and Kashmore established expansion in coverage of polio vaccine.

Interventions including introduction of pictorial health awareness campaigns, community mobilization and engagement through local volunteers were said to had made the difference in the areas inhabited by children especially vulnerable to contracting polio.

Details of the research based study published in The Lancet Global Health acknowledged that Pakistan, actively engaged in a global fight against terrorism, was faced with serious challenges in its efforts against the crippling disease.