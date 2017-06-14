Community based organizations urged to diversify their philanthropic activities: Zubair

Staff Reporter

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair has urged the community based organizations to strengthen and diversify their philanthropic activities across the country, Talking to a delegation of Jamiat e Delhi Punjabi Saudagaran that, led by Saeed Shafiq, called on him here on Tuesday, he said communities and neighborhoods can play an efficient role in proper identification and consequent support to the people in need.“Existing situation in the country demanded that philanthropic activities are diversified with due attention towards economic empowerment, education and healthcare requirements of the marginalized sections,” he said. Appreciative of the association’s administrative capabilities and capacities, Sindh Governor said Islam accords top priority to service to humanity. The delegation that among others also included its General Secretary Salim Farooqi shared with the governor the series of work undertaken by them for low income members of their community as well as those pertaining to the society in general. It was informed that more than 300,000 families were supported by the association where as different welfare centers were also managed by it. “We equally focus on arranging employment and residence; meeting healthcare, educational needs besides arranging funeral services for people faced with resource constraints,” said Saeed Shafiq.