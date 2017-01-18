Communal forces planning 1947-48 like Jammu massacres

Srinagar

The resistance leaders have expressed their resolve to fight tooth and nail all attempts aimed at creating discord and rift among different sects and communities in Kashmir saying that Kashmiris have been living with religious brotherhood and harmony for ages.

This was said in a statement issued by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik after a joint protest programme in Srinagar.

Leaders and workers from various resistance organizations jointly staged the peaceful protest outside the historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, against the atrocities of Indian forces, attacks on Muslims in Kathua by Hindu extremist groups and India’s conspiracies to create sectarian discord in the occupied territory.

They said the forces who had been unnerved by the recent peoples’ uprising and united resistance struggle were now trying to arouse communal and sectarian passions to give a bad name to the resistance movement and promised that all the nefarious designs of these elements would be foiled.

Condemning the attacks on Muslims by the communal forces let loose in Kathua, the resistance leaders said these elements were planning another 1947 like Jammu massacre in Kathua but Muslims in Kathua should not feel threatened as entire population of Kashmir was with them. They condemned the regime for failing in providing safety and security to the Muslims under attack by communal forces.

Denouncing India and its local collaborators for trying to implement anti-Kashmir policies, the resistance leaders said these policies were aimed to change the Muslim-majority identity of Jammu Kashmir besides affecting the historic and disputed nature and reality of the Kashmir dispute.

They said Kashmir issue is a living reality and that such anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim policies would not harm its disputed nature.

On the occasion, the resistance leaders paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Kashmir and the martyrs of Awoosa, Pahalgam and offered Fateh Khawani prayers for them.—KMS