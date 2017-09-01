Common man should be provided basic needs

Staff Reporter

While talking to the monthly Ijlas of Shura Hamdard Former Naval Chief Admiral Iftikhar Ahmad Sirohey and other scholars of Shura Hamdard said that developed nations focus on Defense, Health, Education sectors on priority basis and it is the key of their success.

As a healthy body guaranties healthy mind. Unfortunately in our country these fields remain in only talks and leaders just claim to work and focus on.

ur government must work with proper planning as demography has also been completed and we are in a better situation to focus on populated areas. Common man should be facilitated for their basic needs by the government. If we work honestly no reason we can become a developed nation in just ten years. The topic of Ijlas was “Pakistan men sehat ky masail awam ky haqoq aur hakomat ki zimadariyan”.

ational president of Shura Hamdard Mrs. Sadia Rashid also highlighted the need of focusing basic needs specially health department and work to provide better food to the common man. It is also strongly recommended to aware people to get healthy diet.