Common cultural values of Pakistan, Turkey could be utilized for strengthening bilateral ties

Muhammad Arshad

The visiting Turkish Judicial delegation, Thursday, underlined that common cultural values of both Pakistan and Turkey could be utilize for strengthening bilateral ties for be benefit of people.

In a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here, head of a 13 Member Judiciary delegation headed by Musa Heybet lauded the support of people, parliament and the government of Pakistan for democracy and rule of law in Turkey.

He also appreciated the stance of entire nation of Pakistan regarding coup in Turkey and the solidarity with Turkish people. He outlined that Turkey acknowledges and appreciates Pakistan’s contribution in the fight for global peace and added that Pakistan has paid a heavy price for global peace and security.

He further added that he was touched by the arousing welcome accorded to them upon their arrival in Pakistan. He said that Turkey considers Pakistan as its brother and desires to further solidify the fraternal bonds. He agreed that parliamentary, judiciary and people to people interaction between both the countries is a way forward in this regard.

While welcoming the Turkish delegation, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, said that friendship between the Turkey and Pakistan is time tested and has roots in history. He remarked that Pakistan and Turkey are intertwined by stronger multi-dimensional relations well-grounded in shared strategic interests, people to people contacts and cultural affinities. On this occasion, the Speaker was convinced that the people to people, parliamentary, business community, Judiciary and other institutions contacts would bring both the brotherly countries more closer.

Pakistan and Turkey are committed to an enduring partnership in the face of regional challenges, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq added. He highlighted that Turkey shines prominently in Pakistan’s strategic calculations. He further said that a robust partnership is inevitable given the shared perspectives on democracy, geopolitics, development and trade.

The Speaker paid rich tributes to the Turkish people and their democratic representatives for their historic defiance against the heinous coup attempt on 15 July 2016. He added that the entire world witnessed an unprecedented example of human resolve and sacrifice on the night of 15 July that would continue to serve as an inspiration for all. The will of the people prevailed as opposed to the force of guns, he added. He also paid rich tributes to the Turkish people for their resolute support to democracy and rule of law by foiling the coup.

The Speaker informed the delegation that our Parliament is sovereign, institutions are robust and rule of law is safeguarded by a strong and independent judiciary and all organs of the state worked in their respective spheres.