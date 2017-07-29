Suicides in Pakistan are increasing with the passage of time and they have become major social problem. What leads people to commit this act is the most important question which passes through one’s mind whenever someone commits suicide. According to research approximately 0.5 per cent to 1.4 percent of people die by suicide, about 12 per 100,000 persons per year around the world. In Pakistan, a report published in 2015-2016 showed over 300 suicides in 35 cities. The reasons stated for suicide, include unemployment, health, poverty, homelessness, family disputes etc. It is only the disappointments which push them to end their life in a cruel and inhuman way because they do not find any other option that could help them to address their problems. The most common reason that drives people to get relief from the clutches of painful life is poverty. The lack of basic amenities of human life leads towards starvation that makes people to commit suicide without even thinking it a wrong act. In Pakistan the basic system of government is not working properly, this worrying problem is getting worse, as people do not find the solution to their problems. They feel themselves alone in the depth of disappointments and find no way out from their problems. Unemployment is the key reason of committing suicide in Pakistan which not only affects the individual but the whole family. Suicide cases in Pakistan have grown many times bigger as compared to the past decade as now people are in miserable condition. Making people educated and giving them respectable source of earning will certainly help them to live satisfied lives. The frightening issue invites attention of government and media to think over the matter and eliminate the reasons that push people to commit this extreme act.

KIRAN FATIMA

Islamabad

