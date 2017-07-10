Committees to monitor spurs, banks of rivers: minister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Irrigation Amanatullah Khan Shadikhel has said committees headed by deputy commissioners have been constituted to monitor flood situation by watching spurs and banks of rivers.

He said this while presiding over a departmental meeting held on Sunday to review flood preparation in the province.

The committees would keep close liaison with the irrigation department staff in case of breach in canals, rivers or other emergency.

The minister said the Punjab chief minister had decided to enhance compensation money from Rs 500,000 to Rs 800,000 for families of deceased of flood incidents.

He said water level at all the rivers, nullahs and streams were being vigilantly monitored while the provincial and federal flood related institutions were working in a close association to cope with flood situation.

Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners themselves were observing spurs and protection bunds to avoid any untoward situation, he added.

The minister said flood emergency control rooms established at provincial, divisional and district level were working for 24 hours.

Flood fighting plans had been finalised at all the 54 irrigations zones in the province while mock exercises and joint inspections along with Pak Army had also been practiced by the Punjab Irrigation department in vulnerable areas.

The irrigation department field staff would remain on duty round-the-clock during monsoon while teams of Flood Safety Evaluation Cell were also sending their reports regarding state of irrigation infrastructure to relevant chief engineers so as to ensure safety measures.