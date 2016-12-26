Committee wants youth exchange programme with foreign countries

NA Standing Committee on inter-provincial coordination meets

Islamabad

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination held on Monday in the Committee Room of Pakistan Sports Board, Sport Complex, Islamabad, under the Chairmanship of Mr. Abdul Qahar Khan Wadan, MNA a detailed briefing by the Secretary, Ministry of IPC.

The Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination apprised the Committee about aims, objectives, functions of various programs concerning Youth Exchange, Pakistan Boy Scouts and Pakistan Girls Guide Associations. The Committee with regard to their selection form Provincial/Regional levels briefly discussed the youth selection criterion.

The Committee desired that to boost up the exchange of youth with other countries specially the neighbouring countries may be given priority and the youth at the age between 15 years to 21 years may be given preference. All the selections may be made on merit before sending them to other countries their training may be arranged for their awareness/discipline during visits abroad.

The Committee after detailed discussion directed the Ministry of IPC to take over entire system containing selection of youth in their ministry on purely merit basis. In the youth exchange programme females may also be given the due representations. A batch of at least 25 members may be selected for each programme instead of huge number of youth containing 100to save the public money.

The Girl Guide selection may be made on merit and their awareness programme may also be arranged through Public Representative on each level. It was also directed that the Ministry of IPC may approach to PEMRA to give suitable time for universal campaign for promotion of Girls Guide and Boys Scouts in the country.

The meeting was attended by Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Sardar Muhammad Shafqat Hayat Khan, Begum Tahira Bukhari, Ms. Sabiha Nazir, Mr. Siraj Muhammad Khan, Mr. Saeed Ahmed Khan Manais, Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Moulana Amir Zaman MNAs, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination and Senior Officers from Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination.—NNI