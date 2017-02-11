Committee to submit recommendations to Sindh Chief Minister

Better learning right from primary level

Hyderabad

The Education Committee of Sindh Vision, constituted by provincial government for improvement in education in schools of the province has decided to submit its recommendations to Chief Minister for implementations for betterment of learning right from primary level.

The committee made this decision in a meeting which was presided by the Vice Chancellor Sindh University Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and attended by eminent educationists and members including Dr. Mehboob Shaikh, Dr. Muhammad Memon, Dr. Fahmida Hussain Memon, Vice Chancellor Sufi University Bhitshah Prof. Dr. Parveen Munshi, Prof. Dr. Muneeruddin Soomro, Prof. Dr. Hakim Ali Kanasro, Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Prof. Dr. Nizamuddin Channa, Prof. Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh, Prof. Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto, Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon and Abdul Majeed Panhwar.

The Education Committee of Sindh Vision has been mandated by the Chief Minister Sindh to critically examine the status of school education in the province, identify gaps, spot lacunae and formulate action plan to plug the pitfalls.

According to university spokesman, before finalizing the recommendations, the committee conducted detailed survey and detected 41724 primary schools with just 87085 teachers in the province with 53 percent schools having no facility of drinking water and 49 percent with no toilets and 66 percent schools without electricity.

The committee agreed to recruit 6000 primary teachers announced by Sindh Government purely on merit with conduct of written test and interviews from Sindh University Testing Centre, IBA Sukkur and Iqra University.

Besides appointment of teachers, the meeting also deliberated on the agenda included lack of basic facilities in schools, dropout in schools, out of school children and opening of closed schools.—APP