Committee to recommend improvements in universities’ working: Zubair

A high powered committee would soon be constituted for improvement of higher education in the province to make it according to the advancements in various fields around the globe. It would recommend and suggest required measures for improvement in overall working of public sectors universities in Sindh.

This was stated by Governor Sindh Mr. Mohammad Zubair while presiding over a meeting regarding making Institute of Pharmaceutical Research (IPR) established at Karachi University more than 26 years ago, functional. Mr. Abdul Haseeb Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. M. Ajmal Khan and others also attended the meeting.

Governor Sindh said that universities are the most significant symbol of any society and they determine the status of that particular country in the comity of the world. Our universities need research based education to prepare our youth to face the challenges of their future professional life with resounding success, he observed.

He said that Higher Education Commissions at Federal and Provincial level should join hands in this regard to facilitate research culture at varsities. Coordination and cooperation between our universities with reputed foreign educational institutions could be a way forward in this regard, he opined.

Mr. Zubair said that public sector universities should pay special attention towards imparting research based education to their students. A special task force or section should be constituted in every university to achieve this goal, he added

Expressing his astonishment over non-functioning of Institute of Pharmaceutical Research at the university, Governor Sindh said that it was very unfortunate that IPR is still lying idle despite construction of building almost 26 years ago. He asked Vice Chancellor Karachi University to include matter of approval of IPR in the next meeting of the senate of Karachi University.