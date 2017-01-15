Committee on planted story gives final touches to findings

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The committee formed under the chairmanship of retired Justice Aamir Raza Khan to probe into the story published by Dawn newspaper about a high level civil military huddle has almost completed its work and it is expected to submit its findings to the government in the next few days, it has been learnt.

The committee was formed in November to probe into what is popularly known as Dawn leaks. Other members of the committee include representatives from the security agencies ISI, MI and IB.

It has been reported time and again that the committee has completed its work but its head Aamir Raza Khan just last month had sought additional time of one month to complete probe into the complex issue.

The committee was tasked to inquire into the circumstances of the alleged leak and establishing the identity of those responsible.

The sources said that as the report almost stands finalized it will soon be presented to the Prime Minister. According to sources, investigation into such a tricky issue was not an easy task and the committee has finalized its reports while keeping in view all the aspects. The sources however refused to divulge findings of the report saying these will be made public after its presentation to the Prime Minister.

As a result of the publication of the story filed by journalist Cyril Almeida, Pervaiz Rasheed was also removed as Information Minister, as the government felt Rasheed should have told the newspaper not to publish the story when he was contacted by the reporter.

“Pervaiz Rasheed called the reporter into his office. Through my entire investigation I reached the conclusion that Pervaiz Rasheed should have told the reporter that this story is wrong, ‘Do not publish this story in view of national interest’,” Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar had said in a press conference last month.

Journalist Cyril Almeida’s name was also placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) after the publication of the story but his name was later removed by the Interior Ministry as a “goodwill gesture”.