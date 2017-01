Islamabad

The 20th meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Monday will be briefed by Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms on the 6th meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held in meeting. The committee will be held under the Chairmanship of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed at Parliament House Islamabad. The committee will be also updated on the CPEC progress and plans for 2017, said a Notice of National Assembly Secretariat.—Agencies