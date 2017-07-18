Committee to look into YDA demands

Staff Reporter

Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah constituted a high-level committee to examine the demands of Young Doctors Association (YDA) and submit its recommendations within 15 days.

According to the notification issued by the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Prof Dr Muhammad Alfareed Zafar, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University would be convener of the committee, while Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan, vice-chancellor of University of Health Sciences and Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, chairman, Department of Surgery, King Edward Medical University, would be members of the committee.

The committee may consult any other department, if needed, through the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department. Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan has directed the officers and staffers of the department to improve their performance and pay attention to resolve the problems of visitors on priority basis.

Ali Jan Khan directed that besides maintaining strict discipline in the offices attention also be paid on keeping the premises neat and clean.

He stated this while presiding over a departmental meeting in his office here on Monday. Director General Health Services Punjab, Dr. Faisal Zahoor all the additional secretaries, deputy secretaries, Directors of Vertical Health Programs and officers of IT Wing attended the meeting.

The Secretary Health also reviewed the development schemes and directed that PC-I of development projects must be prepared on fast track. He said that delay would not be tolerated in timely preparation of PC-I. Ali Jan Khan directed the officers of Nursing Wing that Nurses coming to their office for their official matter should be facilitated properly so that they should not come again and again for resolving their official matters.

He stressed that an effective strategy should be adopted and solid steps must be taken to make the health programs a success. He was of the view that effective monitoring and third party validation of vertical health programs is essential in this regard.

Meanwhile, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday put a ban on the re-use of PET bottles.

The PFA directed the hotels and people to discard the bottles after making a hole in it and these plastic bottles now can only be used for recycling industry, a PFA spokesman said.

Strict action will be taken against the industries involved in re-filling in used mineral water bottles.