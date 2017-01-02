Committee formed to finalize Private Couriers Regulatory Authority Bill

Islamabad

National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications on Monday formed a sub-committee to finalize Pakistan Courier Regulatory Authority Bill 2015, moved by Belum Hasanian, MNA within one month.

The sub-committee will consider the proposals by the courier companies’ representatives before finalizing its report. Usman Tarakai would be the convener of the panel while its members include Nazir Bhogio,Ch Khalid Warraich and Salimur Rehman besides the mover of the bill Belum Hasnain.

The communications committee meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Muzammil Qurehsi,MNA. The committee had invited all the stakeholders, including leading courier companies to inform the committee regarding their concerns.The couriers representatives Dr Tariq Hassan said that regulation of the couriers was welcome move,but their concerns should be addressed before formation of the authority.

Chairman National Highway Authority told the committee that Peshawar- Darra Adamkhail section of Indus Highway (N-55) will be upgraded with Asian Development Bank funding and its work would begin by March.—APP