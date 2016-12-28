Committee formed to control marine pollution

City Reporter

A 3-member high profile committee has been formed to compile a report on the progress of mega sewerage scheme (S-3) being executed to save the sea from solid and liquid waste including industrial one generated from the city besides suggesting other measures to control marine pollution, which has become a serious issue.

The committee—including Chairman, Karachi Port Trust, Vice Admiral Shafqat Javed, Commander Pakistan Fleet Ariful Hussaini and a representative of Sindh Government to be nominated by Sindh Chief Secretary – will submit its detailed report within next two weeks to Federal and Sindh Governments.

This was revealed to media by Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo on Tuesday at KPT Head Office here, after presiding a meeting of the stakeholders to discuss the issues relating to marine pollution caused by civic and industrial waste from the city.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Ports and Shipping Khalid Pervaiz, Director General Ports and Shipping Asad Rafi Chandna, Commander Pakistan Fleet Admiral Ariful Hussaini, Chairman KPT Vice Admiral Shafqat Javed, Chairman Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) Arif Illahi, Chairman Port Qasim Authority, Agha Jan Akhtar, officials of Pakistan Marine Security Agency and of Sindh Government.

The Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping, expressing his serious concern over the scale of marine pollution along with the city coast, said Ministry of Ports and Shipping, Pakistan Marine Security Agency, Sindh Government and other related agencies had decided to expedite the work on S-3 and other initiatives aimed at checking marine pollution at the city’s coastal line. More than 500 million liquid waste was flowing into the sea per day.

After submission of the report by this newly formed committee, he would seek a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to discus and finalize a joint strategy to effectively address the aggravating issue of marine pollution.

“ We will convince Federal and Sindh Governments to focus on this issue and pool up their resources to keep our sea clean which has become very dirty and polluted,” he re-affirmed. He admitted that it was a big task which required vast resources.

The Minister also sought media’s help in promoting awareness about marine pollution among the masses.