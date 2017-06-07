Committee formed on Nehal Hashmi issue

Hashmi seeks withdrawal of resignation; Opposition sees foul play in U-turn

Islamabad

The prime minister on Tuesday constituted a committee to probe issue over objectionable speech delivered by former Senator Nehal Hashmi on May 28.

Barrister Zafarullah, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Khawaja Zaheer and Dr Asif Kirmani are part of the team while Senator Raja Zafarul Haq was appointed convener. The committee is tasked to file its recommendations within five days to the Prime Minister and President Mamnoon Hussain.

Nehal Hashmi on Tuesday requested the Chairman Senate not to accept his resignation.

He was summoned by Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani to personally verify the resignation from the PML-N Senator. During meeting Nihal Hashmi requested the Senate Chairman not to accept his resignation.

PML-N Senator Mushahidullah confirmed the news of Nihal Hashmi requesting for not acceptance of his resignation. He asked Nihal Hashmi to respect the decision of the parliamentary party leadership and follow the party discipline.

Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, Pervaiz Rashid and Chaudhry Tanwir also separately met the Senate Chairman and discussed the issue of Nihal Hashmi’s resignation.

Hashmi had submitted his resignation from the Senate after a video surfaced last week in which he lashed out at “those investigating” Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family. In the video, the senator had warned that those conducting the investigation will be “taken to task” for grilling the premier’s family. Subsequently, his party membership was suspended by the PML-N.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar also took suo motu notice of Hashmi’s remarks and ordered to open a contempt of court case against Hashmi.

Hashmi has submitted a written application seeking withdrawal of his resignation.

After Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Nehal Hashmi on Tuesday took u-turn on the decision of his resignation and requested Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani not to accept it, opposition parties gave their response over the matter as well.

Leader of opposition Khurshid Shah said he had pointed out on the very first day that the resignation was given just to calm down the situation, and it means nothing.

Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Aitzaz Ahsan said everything is being done on the directions of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary Information Shafqat Mahmood remarked that Nehal Hashmi’s request to not accept his resignation has exposed all the drama.

Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed said all of this is being done as per plan. He also claimed that JIT can take a big decision in its interrogation, and Nawaz Sharif might get disqualified.

The opposition members said Nehal Hashmi is just a side actor, and action against him was taken just to befool the media and the nation.—NNI