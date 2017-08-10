Committee constituted for security at Cattle Market

City Reporter

Commissioner of Karachi, Ejaz Ahmad Khan has constituted a committee to ensure health safety as well as security of the cattle traders and buyers of sacrificial animals at the makeshift market, off Super Highway, falling under the jurisdiction of Malir Cantonment Board.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements being made for one of the world’s largest cattle market, he said there was no room for any complacency with regard to health safety standards for cattle being brought and their care takers.

Seeking regular inspection of the cattle being brought to the market from across the country, he said no cattle head be allowed on the market premises without needed medical certificate and vaccination record.

He also sought close cooperation and coordination among concerned government departments and agencies so that citizens could be facilitated in realizing their religious obligation during the forthcoming Eid ul Azha.

Karachi Commissioner said fool proof security for the property and belongings of the stakeholders including cattle owners, buyers and other relevant stakeholders must also be ensured.

Representatives of KWSB, K-Electric and so-forth briefed him about arrangements being made for regular and uninterrupted water and power supply to the site.

Metropolitan Commissioner, KMC, Dr. Asghar Abbas on the occasion said nine centres are in process of being set up at the site to facilitate the cattle owners and ensure that health status of their animal is not put at any risk.

For the purpose, he said 10 vehicles mounted with disinfecting pumps and relevant gadgets have already been arranged and are being use for regular spray.

He also informed the meeting that fool-proof arrangements have been made to ensure that no animal suffering from any disease may enter into the market premises as any lacunae hold all chances of its spread among the cattle in general. Dr. Abbas said this was besides the fact that proper arrangements for needed vaccination is also under way.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP-Korangi), Ijaz Hashmi said 17 police posts are being established at the cattle market for security of the stakeholders.

He told the Commissioner of Karachi that measures are underway for traffic management with due attention that heavy flow of vehicles (in and out) is streamlined with out causing any inconvenience to the people.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Wasim Bhatti (Station Commander – Malir), Farhan Ghani (Additional Commissioner – Karach), Nadim Abro (Deputy Commissioner – East), Syed Zahid Hussain (officer in-charge for Commissioner’s Control Room) and other concerned officials.