Committee constituted for resolving mosque’s issues

Staff Reporter

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Tuesday constituted Ulema Committee to resolve the issues being faced by Ulema, mosques, seminaries in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The committee headed by deputy mayor Islamabad Azam Khan also has the representation of Auqaf department and Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The committee would recommend the mosques’ plot allotments to various sects in the new sectors with consensus.

The committee comprises Dr Zafar Iqbal Jalali, Pir Mumtaz Ahmed Zia Nizami, Mufti Abdus Salam, Maulana Zahoor Ahmed, Maulana Abubakar Hanif, Sajjad Naqvi, Deputy Director Auqaf Department Captain Waqas Ahmed. While a representative of Capital Development Asad Kiyani have also been included in the committee.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said the purpose of such special meeting with CDA officials was to resolve issues of mosques and seminaries.

The plot of mosque is allocated in accordance with master plan of each new sector.

He directed Auqaf department to ensure proper renovation of dilapidated mosques under its control.

State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Amin ul Hasnat Shah was of the view that constructing masque on occupied land was extremely embarrassing for ulema community.

The committee would ensure fair allotment of mosque plots in new sectors of CDA.

Chairman CDA and Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz said CDA would construct a mosque in each new sector before launching it and allot it to Ulema in light of the recommendation of just constituted committee. Addressing the participants, Mufti Abdus Salam said the old mosques in new sectors must not be demolished.