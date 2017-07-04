Commits suicide

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A man committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree, police said on Monday. According to details, locals informed the police after finding the body of Muhammad Arif s/o Muhammad Ramzan (55) of village Bechowali, hanging by a tree near the village, in the limits of the Kotli Loharan police station. The police have taken the body in custody, and told further that the deceased, a father of eight, had turned mentally sick and earlier an year ago had tried to end his life by unsuccessfully cutting his throat.—INP